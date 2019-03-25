MARCH MADNESSVisit Our NCAA Tournament Hub Page
Chicago (CBS) — A 10-year-old boy shot Saturday afternoon in Harvey has died, police said.

According to Harvey police, a father and his 10-year-old son were driving to their home in the 14600 block of Des Plaines Street around 1:30 p.m.

Before they were able to exit the vehicle, a four-door sedan drove up to their car and shot multiple times, hitting the boy.

The boy, identified as Ezra Hill, Jr., was transported to Christ Hospital and later died, police said.

The Harvey Police Detectives Division is investigating.