CHICAGO (CBS)– Bond was denied for a Chicago man suspected in the kidnapping, armed robbery, and sexual assault of a 21-year-old female college student.

Justin Dalcollo, 34, appeared in court Monday morning. He was charged with one count of aggravated Kidnapping, one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault.

On March 22, the female victim was getting into her car in the Bloomingdale Court Mall around 3:30 p.m. when Dalcollo allegedly forced his way into her car at gunpoint.

“The man allegedly ordered the victim to drive to a bank in Glendale Heights, where she was forced to withdraw $300 from her debit card for him,” the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office reported.

Dalcollo then allegedly forced the victim to drive to numerous locations in Hanover Park and Bartlett, and he then directed her to drive to the parking garage at the Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin.

While holding the gun against her, it is alleged Dalcollo then sexually assaulted the victim, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

He then forced the victim to drive to a convenience store in Elgin, and directed the victim to buy him chewing tobacco. She was then ordered to call a cab for him.

The victim then went to a hospital where she reported the sexual assault.

“An investigation led by the Bloomingdale Police Department, with assistance from other agencies, led to Dalcollo, who was taken into custody on Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Chicago,” the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office stated.

Dalcollo’s next court appearance is April 12.