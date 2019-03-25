CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men have been charged with murder in the shooting death of Chicago Police Officer John Rivera.

Menelik Jackson 24, and Jovan Battle 32, both were charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder. Jackson also was charged with one count of resisting/obstructing a police officer.

Police have not said which man is the suspected gunman.

They were due to appear in bond court Monday afternoon.

Chicago police say Rivera was off-duty at the time of the shooting. He and three friends had left a bar in River North Saturday morning and were sitting in a car around 3:30 a.m. Investigators say two men approached the car near Clark and Huron Street and at least one of them started shooting.

Rivera was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital just before 4 a.m. Another person in the car also was wounded in the car. The other two people in the car, including a second off-duty officer, were not injured.

“This appears to be a unprovoked attack against a group of individuals who went out to unwind on a Friday night,” Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said over the weekend.

Sources say two groups were fighting in River North. People from one group went looking for people from another group, and they stumbled upon Rivera and his friends. According to sources, the shooter may have thought Rivera was someone else.