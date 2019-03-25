CHICAGO (CBS)– A child is in critical condition after falling into a 6-foot hole in the Lakeview area Monday, according to Chicago police.

The child’s grandfather jumped into the hole to help the child shortly before the Chicago Fire Department arrived on the scene at 433 west Briar Place.

Police said the hole was part of a water drain.

Fire officials said the child was injured by “rebar,” which is reinforcement rods used in construction that are placed in before concrete is poured,” at the bottom of the hole.

According to the CFD, the child was transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital and is in critical, but stable condition.