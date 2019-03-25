MARCH MADNESSVisit Our NCAA Tournament Hub Page
DeKalb County, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS)–A man from DeKalb County, Indiana was charged with multiple counts of possession of child pornography and drug possession Monday, prosecutors said.

Dalton J. Gee, 24, of Corunna, was charged with 10 counts of possession of child porn, one charge of possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic needles and possession of paraphernalia on March 25 in DeKalb County, Indiana.

Gee dropped off his laptop for repair and an employee found the images and contacted authorities, prosecutors said.

During the subsequent investigation, a search warrant was obtained and police allegedly found between 5,000 and 7,000 images and videos depicting child pornography, according to prosecutors.

When Gee was arrested, police allegedly found meth and drug paraphernalia in his house.

No other information was immediately available.