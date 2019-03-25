3 People In Custody For Fatal Shooting Of CPD Officer John Rivera, Police SayChicago police say three people are in custody for the fatal shooting of off-duty CPD Officer John Rivera Saturday.

John Rivera, 23, Off-Duty CPD Officer Fatally Shot In River North: What We KnowHere's what we know so far about John P. Rivera, the off-duty Chicago police officer who was fatally shot in River North Saturday morning,

Mother Who Lost 3 Children In Little Village Fire Last Summer Files Lawsuit Against Property Owners, City, AldermanA mother who lost three children in a Little Village house fire that killed 10 children last summer will file a lawsuit against the property owners.

John Rivera Remembered As Officer, Student, Friend; 'When He Smiled, He Glowed'Flashing blue lights led the way Sunday night as colleagues, strangers and officers all stood in the rain to honor Officer John Rivera.

MISSING: Chaunti Bryla, 43, From Avalon ParkChaunti Bryla, 43, was last seen at her home near 85th and Bennett on March 14.

At Least 12 Detectives Working To Find Out Who Killed CPD Officer John RiveraPolice say Officer John Rivera had wrapped up a shift around 10 p.m. Friday and was unwinding with some friends, when a group of people, possibly thinking he was someone else, opened fire.

MISSING: Patrick Bennett From Peotone, Has Mental DisabilityPatrick Bennett, who has a mental disability, has been reported missing from his home in Peotone, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.

GoFundMe Raises Thousands For Gage Park Empanada Vendor Robbed Twice In Two WeeksModesto Fuentes has been selling empanadas around Gage Park for $1, but a GoFundMe for him has already raised thousands of dollars to help the 90-year-old out.

2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang To Hold Rally In Chicago Next WeekAndrew Yang, one of more than a dozen Democrats who've announced a run for president, will hold a rally next week in Chicago.

Mother Mad At Cemetery After Son's Grave Is Flooded"When they lowered my son in the grave and hundreds of people were out here. We were all witnessing the water pouring in from around the front and the sides."