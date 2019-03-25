MARCH MADNESS
CBS 2 Weather Watch 10 P.M. 3-24-19
CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis has the 7-day forecast.
Body Of CPD Officer Fatally Shot Taken To Funeral Home
Colleagues, strangers and officers stood in the rain to honor Officer John Rivera, whose body was transported to the funeral home Sunday evening.
Latest Headlines
Illinois Politicians Debate President Trump's Future After Mueller Report Released
Depending on your political perspective, this day is either a relief, or the start of more scrutiny.
Police Looking For Group Who Assaulted, Robbed Man On CTA Red Line Train Near Belmont
Detectives hope CTA surveillance cameras will help them catch the group of robbers who beat a passenger on a Red Line train overnight.
John Rivera Remembered As Officer, Student, Friend; 'When He Smiled, He Glowed'
Flashing blue lights led the way Sunday night as colleagues, strangers and officers all stood in the rain to honor Officer John Rivera.
Mother Who Lost 3 Children In Little Village Fire Last Summer Files Lawsuit Against Property Owners, City, Alderman
A mother who lost three children in a Little Village house fire that killed 10 children last summer will file a lawsuit against the property owners.
Chicago Weather: Sprinkles And Ice Pellets Coming Monday Afternoon
A few brief rain sprinkles and even some scattered ice pellets are coming to the Chicago area Monday afternoon and lasting until about sunset, according CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.
Chicago Weather: Light Snow For St. Patrick's Day In South Suburbs, Northwest Indiana
A storm system bringing light snow is moving through the southern suburbs of Chicago and Northwest Indiana Sunday morning.
First Tornado In Nearly 5 Years Confirmed In Lake County, Indiana
The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado briefly passed through the outskirts of Lowell, Indiana Thursday, as a wave of powerful, fast-moving storms swept through Chicagoland.
Houston Moves Into Sweet 16 For First Time In 35 Years
Houston's fans chanted "Sweet 16" in the final minute of the Cougars' NCAA Tournament win over Ohio State.
Keith Scores In OT To Lift Blackhawks Over Avalanche 2-1
Duncan Keith scored 1:23 into overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday night.
Edwards Leads Purdue To Rout Of Reigning Champ Villanova
Carsen Edwards had a career night, scoring 42 points as Purdue knocked reigning national champion Villanova out of the NCAA Tournament Saturday night in an 87-61 rout.
Gobert Leads Jazz To 114-83 Romp Over Bulls
Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 14 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz rolled to one of their most lopsided wins of the season, beating the Chicago Bulls 114-83 Saturday night.
Spartans Rout Gophers, Return To Sweet 16 For 1st Time Since '15
Michigan State is back in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2015 after rolling past Minnesota 70-50 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night.
Michigan Returning To Sweet 16 After Toppling Florida 64-49
Michigan is back in the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive year after pulling away for a 64-49 win over Florida in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.
