CHICAGO (CBS)–Northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan were closed Monday afternoon near 35th Street following a semi truck fire, Illinois State Police said.

Police responded to a call of a fire around 2:05 p.m.

Chicago: All lanes of the inbound Dan Ryan are blocked beause of a vehicle fire at 35th Street: pic.twitter.com/4FeIcs0bPz — IDOT (@IDOT_Illinois) March 25, 2019

Illinois State Police said the fire was out by 2:20 p.m., but a HazMat response was called because of fuel leaking from the truck and lanes remain closed as of 3:30 p.m.

The HazMat response has since been cleared, police said.