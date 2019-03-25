CHICAGO (CBS)– A surveillance camera captured video of two men near the scene of a double murder in Gary, Indiana on Saturday night.

Now, police are asking the public’s help in identifying and locating the men.

Gary police responded to reports of shots fired on Saturday around 8 p.m. in the 6800 block of east 3rd Avenue. Police found a woman and male juvenile both dead from gunshot wounds.

The Lake County Coroner’s Officer identified the two victims as Temia Haywood, 35, and Lavell Edmond, 13, stating both died from gunshot wounds.

The Lake County/ Gary Metro Homicide Unit are asking anyone with information to contact police.