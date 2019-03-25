Man Accused Of Killing CPD Officer John Rivera Shot 'The First Hispanic He Saw' After Unrelated Fight At McDonald's, Police SayMenelik Jackson 24, and Jovan Battle 32, both were charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder. Jackson also was charged with one count of resisting/obstructing a police officer.

3 People In Custody For Fatal Shooting Of CPD Officer John Rivera, Police SayChicago police say three people are in custody for the fatal shooting of off-duty CPD Officer John Rivera Saturday.

Police Raid Wrong Home During Child's Birthday Party; 'I Thought They Was Going To Shoot Me, And My Brother, And Everybody Else'Chicago police raided the wrong home again; this time during a 4-year-old boy’s birthday party. CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini continues his months-long investigation into wrong raids.

John Rivera, 23, Off-Duty CPD Officer Fatally Shot In River North: What We KnowHere's what we know so far about John P. Rivera, the off-duty Chicago police officer who was fatally shot in River North Saturday morning,

Pastor Accused Of Conning Man Into Signing Over Family Home; 'I Don’t Feel Like I Want To Trust Any More Pastors'A Chicago pastor has been accused of trying to steal another man’s family home when the man came to him for help.

Woman Killed, Husband And Baby Wounded In West Pullman ShootingA 33-year-old woman was killed, her 34-year-old husband was critically wounded, and their 1-year-old boy was shot in the knee, when someone shot up their car in the West Pullman neighborhood early Monday morning.

Mother Who Lost 3 Children In Little Village Fire Last Summer Files Lawsuit Against Property Owners, City, AldermanA mother who lost three children in a Little Village house fire that killed 10 children last summer will file a lawsuit against the property owners.

John Rivera Remembered As Officer, Student, Friend; 'When He Smiled, He Glowed'Flashing blue lights led the way Sunday night as colleagues, strangers and officers all stood in the rain to honor Officer John Rivera.

MISSING: Chaunti Bryla, 43, From Avalon ParkChaunti Bryla, 43, was last seen at her home near 85th and Bennett on March 14.

2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang To Hold Rally In Chicago Next WeekAndrew Yang, one of more than a dozen Democrats who've announced a run for president, will hold a rally next week in Chicago.