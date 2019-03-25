CHICAGO (CBS) — A 33-year-old woman was killed, a 33-year-old man was critically wounded, and a 1-year-old boy was shot in the knee, when someone shot up their car in the West Pullman neighborhood early Monday morning.

Police said the victims were sitting in a parked car near 117th and Laflin around 12:40 a.m., when someone in a dark-colored sedan pulled up and opened fire.

The woman was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead. The man was taken to the University of Chicago trauma center, where he was in critical condition. The baby was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Police could not immediately confirm reports that the victims were a mother, father, and son. Their identities have not been released, but we do know they all have the same last name.

No one was in custody Monday morning. Area South detectives were investigating.