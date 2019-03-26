



The Chicago Cubs opener is less than two weeks away, and win or lose, the Cubs have already given fans something extra to look forward to this year.

Traditional hot dogs and ballpark nachos will move aside for a list 10 new menu items fans can order during 2019 home Cubs games.

You can of course still get a hot dog at Wrigley, but this year fans can order up a ‘Southwest Fiesta Specialty Dog,’ described by the Cubs as a Vienna Beef hot dog topped with chili lime crema, pico de gallo, tortilla strips and house-made pickled peppers.

Among the more interesting food items coming to Wrigley this season is the ‘Beer Can Chicken Sandwich,’ a beer-marinated chicken breast served with Dijonnaise, shredded lettuce, tomato and bacon on a brioche bun.

Other new foods coming to concession stands this year include the ‘Wrigley House Chips,’ described as ranch-seasoned chips made in-house, served with Buffalo ranch dipping sauce.

Check out the whole menu of new items here:

https://twitter.com/Cubs/status/1110235018406842368