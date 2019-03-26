CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people, including two police officers, were injured when a fast-moving fire raced through a Palos Hills home early Tuesday.

Firefighters from at least eight departments responded to the blaze near 88th Avenue and 101st Street in Palos Hills.

North Palos Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Chris Perry said firefighters ran into a lot of obstacles, due to heavy flames in the basement. The fire quickly spread to the second floor and attic.

“The interior officer coordinated his crews down there in order to get an attack going. We got another line into the building. Because of the volume of fire, we had it extending up onto the second floor, and we had fire up there as well, as well as in the attic,” Perry said.

One man was trapped in the basement, and firefighters pulled him out through a window. One other person got out of the house on their own. Both were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Two police officers who responded to the fire also were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

Everyone taken to the hospital was expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.