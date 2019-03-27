



The man charged with killing a McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy at a Rockford hotel has been indicted, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Floyd Brown, 39, faces a 75-count bill of indictment that includes felony charges of first degree murder, battery with a firearm and armed habitual criminal.

Brown faces federal charges because Jacob Keltner, 35. was working with a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force on March 7, when the deputy was killed outside the Extended Stay America hotel in Rockford.

Authorities said the task force was trying to get into Brown’s third-floor hotel room, when Brown opened fire with a high-powered assault rifle and shot through the hotel door, wounding his girlfriend, who was in the room with him. Brown then jumped out a window, and shot Keltner in the head in the parking lot, before fleeing the scene in his Mercury Grand Marquis.

Keltner, a 12-year veteran with the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died hours later.

Sources said Brown fired shots at Illinois State Police during a chase on Interstate 55, before he spun out more than 150 miles away from Rockford, near the town of Lincoln. Following an hours-long standoff, he was arrested on the evening of March 11, and taken to the hospital.

Brown is currently in federal custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Rockford Thursday.