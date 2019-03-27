MARCH MADNESSVisit Our NCAA Tournament Hub Page
Chicago (CBS) — The man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs is expected to plead guilty in Wisconsin Wednesday.

Jake Patterson, 21, is charged with kidnapping, homicide and armed burglary.

RELATED ‘I Can’t Believe I Did This,’ Jayme Closs’ Alleged Kidnapper Writes In Letter From Jail

Patterson is accused of kidnapping Jayme after killing her parents last October. Closs was able to escape after 88 days.

In a letter to a Minneapolis TV station, Patterson says he intends to plead guilty but neither his attorneys nor prosecutors have commented on Wednesday’s arraignment hearing.