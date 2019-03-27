



A brother of Ola and Abel Osundairo, who were involved in the attack on Jussie Smollett, said he’s happy that all charges have been dropped against Smollett , who had been charged with orchestrating a fake hate crime to further his own career.

“I’m happy for him. That’s a good thing. I’m happy for everyone,” said the Osundairo’s brother, who declined to give his name.

When asked if he believes his brothers’ story, he said “I don’t have no comment. They can speak on their own, you know? They can answer if they need to.”

