CHICAGO (CBS) — After a confirmed case of measles in a north suburban Cook County resident, health officials are warning the public who may have been exposed to the disease before the patient was aware of the sickness.
The case was confirmed on March 26 and is no longer infectious, officials say. However, some may already have been exposed.
Measles symptoms include fever, rash, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.
Anyone who visited the following locations and is experiencing symptoms is asked to call a healthcare provider before going to a medical office or emergency department to make special arrangements for evaluation and avoiding exposure to other patients and staff.
Rochelle Zell Jewish High School
1095 Lake Cook Rd., Deerfield, IL
Sunday, March 17, 2019, 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Full Circle Fitness
55 Green Bay Rd., Glencoe, IL
Monday, March 18, 2019, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Dunbrook Cleaners and Tailors, Dunbrook Center
2750 Dundee Rd., Northbrook, IL
Monday, March 18, 2019, 11:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Thursday, March 21, 2019 4:45 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Bed Bath and Beyond
96 S. Waukegan Rd., Deerfield, IL
Monday, March 18, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunset Foods
1127 Church St., Northbrook IL
Monday, March 18, 2019, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Greek Islands Restaurant
200 S. Halsted St., Chicago, IL
Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 5:00 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.
Nederlander Theater
24 W. Randolph St., Chicago, IL
Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 7:15 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.
Home Depot
655 Lake Cook Rd., Deerfield, IL
Thursday, March 21, 2019, 10:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Medical Office
707 Lake Cook Rd. Deerfield, IL
Thursday, March 21, 2019, 11:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
Giorgio Elan Salon
9025 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles, IL
Thursday, March 21, 2019, 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Shell Gas Station
9002 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles, IL
Thursday, March 21, 2019, 3:45 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Fresh Farms
8203 W. Golf Rd., Niles, IL
Thursday, March 21, 2019 1:45 p.m. to 6:40 p.m.
Dairy Queen
2770 Dundee Rd., Northbrook, IL
Thursday, March 21, 2019 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Medical Office
707 Lake Cook Rd., Deerfield, IL
Friday, March 22, 2019 1:15 p.m. 3:45 p.m.
Glenbrook Hospital Laboratory and Oncology Center
2100 Pfingsten Rd., Glenview, IL
Friday, March 22, 2019 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Northshore Urgent Care
49 Waukegan Rd., Deerfield, IL
Saturday, March 23, 2019 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Northshore Evanston Hospital Emergency Department
2650 Ridge Ave., Evanston, IL
Saturday, March 23, 2019 10:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. (3/24/2019)
Two hours have been added to the time the person left the locations because the measles virus can linger in the air for two hours.
Measles can cause pneumonia and encephalitis and is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. People can also get sick after coming in contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person, health officials said.
There is no ongoing risk of transmission at the listed locations, officials said.