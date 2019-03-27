CHICAGO (CBS) — After a confirmed case of measles in a north suburban Cook County resident, health officials are warning the public who may have been exposed to the disease before the patient was aware of the sickness.

The case was confirmed on March 26 and is no longer infectious, officials say. However, some may already have been exposed.

Measles symptoms include fever, rash, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.

Anyone who visited the following locations and is experiencing symptoms is asked to call a healthcare provider before going to a medical office or emergency department to make special arrangements for evaluation and avoiding exposure to other patients and staff.

Rochelle Zell Jewish High School

1095 Lake Cook Rd., Deerfield, IL

Sunday, March 17, 2019, 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Full Circle Fitness

55 Green Bay Rd., Glencoe, IL

Monday, March 18, 2019, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Dunbrook Cleaners and Tailors, Dunbrook Center

2750 Dundee Rd., Northbrook, IL

Monday, March 18, 2019, 11:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 21, 2019 4:45 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Bed Bath and Beyond

96 S. Waukegan Rd., Deerfield, IL

Monday, March 18, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sunset Foods

1127 Church St., Northbrook IL

Monday, March 18, 2019, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Greek Islands Restaurant

200 S. Halsted St., Chicago, IL

Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 5:00 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Nederlander Theater

24 W. Randolph St., Chicago, IL

Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 7:15 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Home Depot

655 Lake Cook Rd., Deerfield, IL

Thursday, March 21, 2019, 10:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Medical Office

707 Lake Cook Rd. Deerfield, IL

Thursday, March 21, 2019, 11:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Giorgio Elan Salon

9025 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles, IL

Thursday, March 21, 2019, 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Shell Gas Station

9002 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles, IL

Thursday, March 21, 2019, 3:45 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Fresh Farms

8203 W. Golf Rd., Niles, IL

Thursday, March 21, 2019 1:45 p.m. to 6:40 p.m.

Dairy Queen

2770 Dundee Rd., Northbrook, IL

Thursday, March 21, 2019 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Medical Office

707 Lake Cook Rd., Deerfield, IL

Friday, March 22, 2019 1:15 p.m. 3:45 p.m.

Glenbrook Hospital Laboratory and Oncology Center

2100 Pfingsten Rd., Glenview, IL

Friday, March 22, 2019 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Northshore Urgent Care

49 Waukegan Rd., Deerfield, IL

Saturday, March 23, 2019 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Northshore Evanston Hospital Emergency Department

2650 Ridge Ave., Evanston, IL

Saturday, March 23, 2019 10:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. (3/24/2019)

Two hours have been added to the time the person left the locations because the measles virus can linger in the air for two hours.

Measles can cause pneumonia and encephalitis and is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. People can also get sick after coming in contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person, health officials said.

There is no ongoing risk of transmission at the listed locations, officials said.