CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are looking for Barbara Ward, 72, who was last seen Wednesday near 300 S. California Ave.

Ward, 72, suffers from dementia, police say.

She was last seen wearing a white floral print shirt with pink sleeves, blue jeans and slip on shoes.

Ward is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weights about 130 pounds, and has brown eyes and gray hair.

Police ask anyone with information on her location to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312)744-8266.