CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were killed Wednesday morning in a crash in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Police said the men were driving north on Kedzie Avenue shortly before 6 a.m., when they ran a red light and crashed into a flatbed truck headed east on Roosevelt Road.

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names and ages were not immediately available.

A 60-year-old woman who was walking nearby was struck by a piece of debris from the crash, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.