



The Harvey police department has 71 full time officers on staff, but only three are on duty during a shift.

Ald. Christopher Clark, who is running for mayor, is asking the Cook County Sheriff for help because he is concerned the staffing situation prevents the police department from handling a recent spike in violence.

Ezra Hill Jr. was in a car near 146th and Des Plaines with his dad Saturday afternoon. Another car drove up next to them and someone inside fired several times at the car. The 10-year-old boy was transported to Christ Hospital and later died.

Ten days before that, the 25-year-old son of a Harvey police officer was shot and killed at a Harvey nightclub.

Three weeks ago, federal agents arrested two officers for obstruction of justice. Prosecutors say they falsified a police report to protect two acquaintances.

The charges came just hours after FBI agents raided the Harvey Police Department and city hall.

The raid also led to extortion charges against two of the current mayor’s relatives and bribery charges against two others.