Chicago (CBS) — Chicago police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Fuller Park neighborhood Tuesday night, just two doors down from his own home.

Emergency crews were called to the 4400 block of South Shields Avenue just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The teenager was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital with gunshot wounds in his chest and back. Police say he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

According to witnesses, the victim had said goodbye to his mother and left his home less than five minutes before the shooting.

Police confirmed the boy did not have gang ties.

No one is in custody, but anti-violence activist Andrew Holmes says investigators are working hard to change that.

“Detectives are looking for surveillance footage, knocking on doors, trying to see if they can get any information if anyone’s seen anyone running or jumping inside of a car, leaving this location right after these shots was fired,” Holmes said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.