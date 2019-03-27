CHICAGO (CBS)–CBS 2 has obtained the redacted Chicago Police Department reports from the Jussie Smollett criminal investigation. The documents were obtained through a Freedom of Information Act Request.

New information revealed in the reports show police obtained a warrant for Smollett’s iCloud account, and Chicago police shared access to the data contained on the iCloud with the FBI.

iCloud is a virtual storage service that backs up data contained in a smart phone, including photos and videos, text messages and other information.

The data stored on iCloud varies based on the settings chosen by the account owner, so it’s unclear which specific types of data the FBI viewed on Smollett’s account.

Other new information revealed in the reports calls into question the claim that the check for $3,500 Smollett wrote to his trainers Ola and Abel Osundairo was actually for training expenses as the actor claimed.

According to the police reports, the Osundairo brothers told police their average hourly pay rate for personal training ranges between $20 and $50.

At their maximum hourly rate, Smollett would have had paid for 70 one-hour training sessions with the single check.

Brothers were asked about training fees. One brother said he charges $50 per hour but has taken $20 on low end. The check Jussie Smollett wrote was for $3,500. @cbschicago The brothers ex-attorney has said the money was for training and a “favor” to help stage attack. pic.twitter.com/ConwSYxLj0 — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) March 27, 2019

This story is developing.