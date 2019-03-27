



Forever our captain. Proud to announce today that the student gate at Ross-Ade Stadium will be renamed the Tyler Trent Student Gate. #TylerStrong 💪 #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/A8cu2TFthn — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) March 27, 2019

The Purdue University student gate at the Ross-Ade football stadium will be renamed the “Tyler Trent Student Gate,” in honor of the 20-year-old Purdue superfan who died in January after a long battle with bone cancer.

Trent’s story has gone viral and he has received national support. The Indiana resident has been recognized for his love of sports and his role as an inspiration for the Purdue football team along with other teams, including the Chicago Cubs.

Cub’s pitcher Jon Lester personally invited Trent to Opening Day at Wrigley Field in a tweet posted in October. In 2006, the Cub’s pitcher was diagnosed with Lymphoma and has raised money for cancer research.

Lester took to Twitter to share his support for Trent, calling him a “rock star.”