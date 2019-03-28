



Illinois State Police mourn the loss of Trooper Brooke Jones-Story #5966. She was struck by a truck tractor semi trailer while outside of her squad car on a traffic stop on US Route 20 near Freeport, IL. Rest peacefully. We will never forget you. End of Watch 3-28-19 pic.twitter.com/8WUNBmRW6S — IllinoisStatePolice (@ILStatePolice) March 28, 2019

An Illinois State Police trooper was killed Thursday while making a traffic stop on U.S. Route 20 near IL Route 75 in Freeport, near Rockford, according to Illinois State Police.

Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was struck by a truck tractor semi-trailer combination while outside her squad car inspecting another semi, Illinois State Police said. She was a 12-year veteran of the Illinois State Police District 16 in Pecatonica.

Traffic lanes are closed in both directions.

Chopper video shows a semi truck with a burned cab parked along the side of the highway. Another burned out semi truck overturned after coming to rest on the grass off the side of the road.

An imprint of the second truck’s wheels in the dirt show it veered off the road somewhere in front of the first semi parked on the shoulder.

An unusually high number of Illinois State Police cruisers have been hit in 2019 so far.

Last week, a state police squad car was struck in violation of Scott’s Law; which requires drivers to slow down, and move over one lane if possible, when they are approaching an emergency vehicle that has stopped on the roadway with its flashing lights activated.

Thursday’s accident marks the 15th time a state police cruiser has been hit in 2019.

This story is developing.

Illinois State Police are on the scene of a serious traffic crash on US Route 20 near IL Route 75 (Freeport). The crash has lanes closed in both directions. Seek alternate route. Illinois State Police District 16 Pecatonica pic.twitter.com/p4kRkuqFXw — IllinoisStatePolice (@ILStatePolice) March 28, 2019

Today marks six years since Illinois State Police Trooper James Sauter was killed when a semi-trailer truck slammed into the back of his cruiser as he was parked on the shoulder of the Tri-State Tollway in Northbrook.

