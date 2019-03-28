MARCH MADNESSVisit Our NCAA Tournament Hub Page
Chicago Weather, March 28

CHICAGO (CBS)–A fast-approaching cold front is heading toward Chicago, plunging temperatures by about 20 degrees from this morning’s 60-degree weather.

The cold front is creeping down from the north, says CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist. The front is ushering in a cold, northeasterly flow resulting in the rapid temperature drop.

The temperature at the Lakefront was 61-degrees earlier today and had dropped down to 51-degrees by 3 p.m.

Lakefront temperatures were expected to drop to the upper 30’s by sunset before scattered showers and chilly winds move in this evening, Mary Kay Kleist said.

Friday will be breezy and wet, and rain will get heavier after 9 p.m.