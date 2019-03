CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois’ secretary of state is issuing driver’s licenses and state identification cards in compliance with federal mandates aimed at making such cards more secure.

Although the office in January began issuing cards that comply with the federal Real ID Act, the cards will finally be available at all 138 driver services facilities statewide on Monday.

Illinoisans may apply for a REAL ID. It’s a new type of driver’s license that meets federal mandates for you to board domestic airplanes starting Oct.2020. You are not required to get the REAL ID & can choose to keep standard DL & use passport for domestic travel after 10/2020. pic.twitter.com/W2L93fGfLl — IL SOS Office (@ILSecOfState) March 27, 2019

Secretary of State Jesse White says those who opt for the compliant card must apply in person and provide documents proving their identity, Social Security number and written signature, and two documents showing proof of Illinois residency.

The new cards will be marked with a gold star in the top right corner and will cost $30, the same as current cards.

White said residents aren’t required to get a new driver’s license or ID. They’ll still be able to use a passport when traveling by air or accessing federal buildings.

