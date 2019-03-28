Chicago (CBS) — Chicago police have issued a alert after four restaurants in the Loop were burglarized within two weeks during the month of March.

Police say the offender pried open entrance doors or broke glass door panels to enter into the restaurants. Once inside, the offender then pried open cash registers and took money and other items of value.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

0-100 block of East Madison Street around 5:30 a.m. on March 11

0-100 block of North Dearborn Street around 7:20 p.m. on March 20

0-100 block of North Dearborn Street around 11 p.m. on March 22

0-100 block of West Randolph Street around 11:20 p.m. on March 22

Police have provided the following photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8384.