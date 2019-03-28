



A 42-year-old Pennsylvania man was arrested after he exposed himself and defecated in front of a Starbucks in York.

According to the arrest report, police were called to the 2500 block of East Market Street just after midnight on Feb. 24 for a lewdness report.

Witness Kenneth D. Sparr told police a drunk man pulled his pants down and pooped on the sidewalk outside.

The York Daily Record reports Sparr, a street sweeper, was trying to clean the Starbucks parking lot when he saw the man, later identified as Howard Bruce Wright Jr., exposed himself.

After Wright tried to run away with his pants down, Sparr got into altercation with the man and “poked him in the throat,” the Daily Record reported.

Sparr, of the 300 block of Gay Street, was charged with indecent exposure, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

A court date has not yet been scheduled for Wright.