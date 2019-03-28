Jussie Smollett Case: Internal Email Has Cook County State's Attorney's Office Scrambling To Find Similar Dropped CasesCBS 2 has obtained an internal email from the Cook County State's Attorney's Office regarding a search for felony cases dropped under similar circumstances to the Jussie Smollett case.

Cicero Woman Accused Of Keeping Dozens Of Guatemalan People In Her Basement, Forcing Them To WorkA Cicero woman is accused of keeping dozens of Guatemalan people in her basement and forcing them to work, according to a federal criminal complaint.

Jussie Smollett Case Reports Reveal CPD Paid For Hotel For Brothers Involved In AttackChicago police were ordered Wednesday not to release any more records from the Jussie Smollett case but not before granting a CBS 2 request for police reports.

Jussie Smollett Case: Police Reports Reveal New InformationCBS 2 has obtained the redacted Chicago Police Department reports from the Jussie Smollett criminal investigation.

Jussie Smollett Case: State's Attorney Kim Foxx Denies Fixing The Case; 'This Outcome Was Not Unexpected'Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx denied that her office fixed the Jussie Smollett case by agreeing to drop charges, insisting prosecutors handled the disorderly conduct charges the same way they do in thousands of other low-level felony cases.

Police Raid Wrong Home During Birthday Party, Point Guns At Children; 'I Thought They Was Going To Shoot Me, And My Brother, And Everybody Else'Chicago police raided the wrong home again; this time during a 4-year-old boy’s birthday party. CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini continues his months-long investigation into wrong raids.

Only Three Harvey Police Officers On Duty During A ShiftA mayoral candidate is asking the Cook County Sheriff for help because he is concerned staffing prevents the police department from handling a recent spike in violence.

R. Kelly Accuser Lanita Carter Comes Forward About Sexual Abuse Case; 'If I Die Tomorrow, I Know That I Told The Truth'Lanita Carter, one of the four alleged victims in R. Kelly’s criminal sexual abuse case in Cook County has come forward, saying she was emboldened to speak out when Kelly went on television to call his accusers liars.

Jussie Smollett Charges Dropped; 'His Record Has Been Wiped Clean'Less than two weeks after pleading not guilty to 16 counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly lying to police about a hate crime, "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett is back in court for an "emergency court appearance."

Jussie Smollett Case: President Trump Says FBI To Investigate After Disorderly Conduct Charges Dropped; 'It Is An Embarrassment To Our Nation!"President Donald Trump weighed in Thursday morning on the Jussie Smollett case, after Cook County prosecutors dropped charges against the “Empire” actor, tweeting that the FBI and Justice Department would investigate the handling of the case.