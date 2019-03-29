MARCH MADNESSVisit Our NCAA Tournament Hub Page
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for an abducted 3-year-old boy and his babysitter, who allegedly kidnapped him Thursday morning in the West Loop.

Ashby Moore was last seen with Nicole Carver, 36, around 6:50 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Washington Boulevard.

Ashby Moore, 3, was kidnapped in the West Loop on March 28, 2019. (Source: Chicago Police)

Police said Carver might be driving a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic with Illinois licesne plate AZ9784.

Moore was wearing a grey t-shirt with a tiger on the front, a grey hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket with green stripes on the sleeves, black sweatpants with green stripes, and white Tommy Hilfiger gym shoes.

He is a 3-foot-1, 40-pound African American boy with black hair and brown eyes.

Carver is a 5-foot-9, 145-pound white woman with brown hair with a blonde streak on one side, and brown eyes.

Nicole Carver, 36, is wanted for the kidnapping of 3-year-old Ashby Moore. (Source: Chicago Police)

She was last seen wearing a black down jacket, black leggings, and white gym shoes. Police said she has a pierced bottom lip, and a tattoo of a dagger on the right side of her face.

Anyone who sees them should contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.