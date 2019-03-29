MARCH MADNESSVisit Our NCAA Tournament Hub Page
Filed Under:Chicago, child abduction, Crime, kidnapping, Local TV, MIssing Boy, West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police said a 3-year-old boy who allegedly was kidnapped by his babysitter on Thursday has been found safe.

Friday morning, police issued a child abduction alert for Ashby Moore, stating he had been kidnapped by his babysitter in the West Loop.

Shortly after 8 a.m., police said they had been contacted by Ashby’s father, who told them the boy had been dropped off with him. Officers later confirmed the boy was safe.

Ashby Moore, 3, was kidnapped in the West Loop on March 28, 2019. (Source: Chicago Police)

Police said it’s not clear if the father will press charges against the babysitter.