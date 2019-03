Debrincat's 2 Goals Lead Blackhawks Past Sharks 5-4A fast start was just what the Chicago Blackhawks needed to get out of their recent rut even if it might be too late for them to make a playoff push.

D Up: Texas Tech Clamps Down In 63-44 Win Over MichiganMore than 24 minutes into the game, the nation's best defense had yet to allow its 20th point.

Elite Eight-Bound: Purdue Holds Off Tennessee 99-94 In OTCarsen Edwards scored 29 points as Purdue advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2000, needing overtime to beat Tennessee 99-94 Thursday night after blowing an 18-point lead.

Keller Pitches Royals Past White Sox 5-3 In Rainy OpenerBrad Keller pitched two-hit ball over seven shutout innings, Adalberto Mondesi tripled twice and the Kansas Royals held off the Chicago White Sox 5-3 on Thursday after the start of their season opener was delayed nearly two hours by rain.

Baez Hits 2 HRs As Cubs Open Season With 12-4 Win At Rangers

Minor Opening for Rangers Against Cubs And Former Texas AcesJoe Maddon starts his fifth season with the Cubs. The 65-year-old manager enters the final year of his contract after four consecutive playoff appearances and the 2016 World Series title.