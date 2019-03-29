



A driver headed the wrong way on the Veterans Memorial Tollway set off a deadly chain reaction crash late Thursday night.

Police radio describes the crisis on I-355 in Downers Grove.

Two people, including the driver, were killed, and three were injured.

Dr. Arshad Mohammed, a first-year orthodontic resident at the University of Illinois at Chicago, died as a result of the impact.

Ranjana Parikh called the 32-year-old a friend.

“He saw my teeth and he said, ‘when I graduate, I’ll fix your teeth,'” Parikh said.

The University of Illinois at Chicago says Mohammed had a passion for dentistry. He was pursuing his master’s education in oral science and looking to get an advanced certificate in orthodontics.

Investigators say 36-year-old Robert Velazco was the driver who caused the accident that killed Mohammed. Velazco also died from the crash.

Court records show Velazco was previously accused of speeding twice, including once while driving under the influence of alcohol in 2006

Mohammed is described as a helpful neighbor and the youngest of his siblings. His parents will make the long and somber trip from India to say a grief-filled goodbye.

The three others injured in the crash were listed with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they’re investigating whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.