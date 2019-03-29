CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago will say its final goodbyes Friday to Police Officer John Rivera, who was shot and killed while off-duty last weekend.

Rivera’s funeral will begin at 9:15 a.m., with a procession from Elmwood Chapel to Church of the Annunciata at 111th and Avenue G. His funeral mass will begin at 10 a.m.

Because Rivera was not on duty when he was killed, he will not receive a full Chicago Police Department fallen officer funeral.

Rivera, 23, was out with his girlfriend, a fellow off-duty officer, and another friend in River North last weekend, when he was shot and killed. Police said the shooter had been involved in a fight with a group of Hispanics at a nearby McDonalds, and went to get his gun looking for revenge, and then shot the first Hispanic person he could find. Tragically, that was Rivera.

Police said Rivera shielded his girlfriend from the shooter’s bullets, even after he was already wounded.

On Thursday, Mayor Rahm Emanuel joined hundreds of officers who paid their respects to Rivera during his wake at Elmwood Chapel.

Rivera’s friends said they are trying to hold on to memories of him.

“When he smiled, he glowed. We all just, we loved his smile, and his sweet gentle nature,” Jennifer Navarro said. “He was always so encouraging, and just so kind.”

Colleagues said all Rivera wanted to do was help people.

“He went out there every day trying to make this city safer and better, and we’re going to work to keep those officers going, and honor his memory, and support his family,” said his commanding officer, Gresham District Cmdr. William J. Bradley.

Rivera’s partner, Officer Nate Smith, wrote a heartfelt letter about the pain and sadness he’s felt over Rivera’s murder.

Sharing the beautiful & heartfelt tribute Officer Nate Smith (below) paid to his partner, his friend and his Brothe… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

Chicago PD 14th Dist (@ChicagoCAPS14) March 29, 2019

“John, you weren’t just a coworker, you were one of my best friends I’ve ever had. And I’m always going to remember you and thank you for that,” Smith wrote. “Sitting here I can’t think of a dull moment we ever had. All I can think of is moments of laughter and funny times. And those memories I’ll always hold dear to my heart.”

“Until I see you again, I love you brother,” Smith added.

Two men have been charged with murder in Rivera’s death, and are being held without bail. Police are still searching for a third suspect.