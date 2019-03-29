MARCH MADNESSVisit Our NCAA Tournament Hub Page
CHICAGO (CBS) — Inbound trains on the Metra Union Pacific Northwest line are moving again, but outbound trains are still halted, nearly two hours after a train struck and killed a pedestrian near Edison Park.

Around 7:30 a.m., an inbound train hit and killed a pedestrian near the Edison Park station, a Metra spokesperson said.

Metra said all inbound and outbound UP-Northwest trains were halted after the incident, but inbound trains began moving again around 9:20 a.m. Outbound trains were still halted.

UP Northwest riders should expect extensive delays, and use alternate transportation if possible Friday morning.