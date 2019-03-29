WWE Almost Fired Becky Lynch, Now She’s Headlining WrestleMania 35Becky Lynch looks at headlining WrestleMania 35 with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, and her journey from NXT through RAW and SmackDown.

Debrincat's 2 Goals Lead Blackhawks Past Sharks 5-4A fast start was just what the Chicago Blackhawks needed to get out of their recent rut even if it might be too late for them to make a playoff push.

D Up: Texas Tech Clamps Down In 63-44 Win Over MichiganMore than 24 minutes into the game, the nation's best defense had yet to allow its 20th point.

Elite Eight-Bound: Purdue Holds Off Tennessee 99-94 In OTCarsen Edwards scored 29 points as Purdue advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2000, needing overtime to beat Tennessee 99-94 Thursday night after blowing an 18-point lead.

Keller Pitches Royals Past White Sox 5-3 In Rainy OpenerBrad Keller pitched two-hit ball over seven shutout innings, Adalberto Mondesi tripled twice and the Kansas Royals held off the Chicago White Sox 5-3 on Thursday after the start of their season opener was delayed nearly two hours by rain.

Baez Hits 2 HRs As Cubs Open Season With 12-4 Win At Rangers