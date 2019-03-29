(CBS) — A driver headed the wrong way on the Veterans Memorial Tollway set off a deadly chain reaction crash late Thursday night.

Illinois State Police said a Volkswagen Jetta was headed south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 355 near Maple Avenue in Downers Grove shortly before 11 p.m., when it slammed into a Honda Accord, setting off a crash involving a Ford box truck and a silver Subaru.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, but it was not immediately clear what vehicle that person was in. Four other people suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Further information was not immediately available Friday morning.