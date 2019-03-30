Chicago (CBS) — Five years after the murder of activist Lenore Draper, family and friends honored her memory.

Draper was killed by a stray bullet from gang crossfire outside her West Pullman home in April 2014 shortly after she attended an anti-violence event.

Saturday afternoon, at an event in Pilsen, attendees raised money for a cause near and dear to her heart: finding a cure for multiple sclerosis.

Her husband, who suffers from MS, says he appreciates the outpouring of support.

No one has ever been charged with Draper’s murder. Her family says solving the case has been tough since there were only a few witnesses.