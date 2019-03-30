



Chicago is getting ready to celebrate the 11th annual Baconfest on April 5 and 6.

Chef Ender Oktayuren, the executive chef of “Steadfast At the Gray,” joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot to discuss his favorite Baconfest dishes.

Oktayuren explained Baconfest is a two-day festival that brings in 150 restaurants from around the Chicagoland area to make “anything you can think of, in bacon form.”

Chocolate covered bacon is a popular dish at the event, according to Oktayuren. He said this event has raised over $400,000 for greater food depository in the last 10 years.

This is Oktayuren’s fifth year participating in Baconfest. He said this year there will be 7,000 pounds of bacon over two days.

One dish Okayuren will be presenting at this year’s event will be “Bacon Poke with Sticky Rice.” This dish features bacon sticky rice, roasted pineapple, smoked kewpie, homemade bacon hot sauce, chopped chives and some cripy bacon on top.

Tickets are on sale for $60 and the event will be located at the UIC Forum.