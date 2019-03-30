



Fatso’s Last Stand. | Photo: Dan C./Yelp

With baseball season officially starting on Thursday, March 28, it’s the perfect time for your taste buds to score a home run with the right hot dog. Chow down on a Chicago-style dog or try a char dog with some cheese fries.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top hot dog outlets in Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

1. Portillo’s Hot Dogs

PHOTO: STEPH L./YELP

Topping the list is Portillo’s Hot Dogs. Located at 100 W. Ontario (between La Salle Drive and Clark Street) in River North, the spot to score hot dogs, salads and burgers is the most popular hot dog spot in Chicago, boasting four stars out of 4,864 reviews on Yelp.

2. Fatso’s Last Stand

Photo: CHRISTOPHER V./Yelp

Next up is Ukrainian Village’s Fatso’s Last Stand, situated at 2258 W. Chicago Ave. (between Oakley Boulevard and Leavitt Street). With 4.5 stars out of 690 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score hot dogs, burgers and fast food has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Flub A Dub Chub’s

Photo: SAM A./Yelp

Lake View East’s Flub A Dub Chub’s, located at 3021 N. Broadway (between Wellington and Barry avenues), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score hot dogs and burgers 4.5 stars out of 642 reviews.

4. UB Dogs

Photo: STEVE I./Yelp

UB Dogs, a spot to score hot dogs and burgers in the Loop, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 465 Yelp reviews. Head over to 185 N. Franklin St. (between Lake and Adams streets) to see for yourself.

5. Slim’s

Finally, there’s Slim’s, a Ravenswood favorite with 4.5 stars out of 309 reviews. Stop by 2020 W. Montrose Ave. (between Damen and Seeley avenues) to hit up the traditional American spot, which offers sandwiches and hot dogs, next time you’re looking to satisfy your cravings.

