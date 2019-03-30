CHICAGO (CBS)– A Cook County Sheriff’s Deputy was killed during a crash in Chicago Ridge just after midnight Saturday.

According to the Chicago Ride Police Department, a Nissan, driven by a 16-year-old, struck Cook County Sheriff’s Deputy James Koch’s vehicle. Koch was trapped in his vehicle, a 2002 Chevrolet, and unresponsive when officials arrived on the scene in the 10100 block of Virginia Ave.

Koch was taken to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Koch was off-duty at the time of the accident and police said he was on his way home from his shift. According to officials, Kosh’s specific title is electronic monitoring unit investigator and he had been with the Cook County Sheriff’s office for over 28 years.

“The juvenile is in custody pending further investigation,” Chicago Ridge Police stated in a Facebook post. “Charges are pending.”