CHICAGO (CBS)– Illinois State Police Trooper Gerald Ellis, 36, was fatally struck Saturday by a wrong-way driver on I-94 in Green Oaks, according to Illinois State Police.

Ellis was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center and was pronounced dead just after 4 a.m.

Illinois State Police mourn the loss of Trooper Gerald Ellis #6038. His squad car was struck head on by a wrong-way driver on I-94 at approximately 3:25 am this morning. Trooper Ellis succumbed to his injuries after being transported to the hospital. It is a sad day. pic.twitter.com/LuGwsBvTl2 — IllinoisStatePolice (@ILStatePolice) March 30, 2019

Police said Ellis was on-duty in his squad car traveling home on I-94 westbound near milepost 16.75 in Green Oaks, when a wrong-way driver, who was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes, struck Ellis head on.

Ellis was an 11-year veteran of the ISP District 15 in Downers Grove.

“While the men and women of the Illinois State Police are still grieving our recent loss, it is with profound heartache and unfathomable sadness that we inform you of the death of another fallen trooper, Trooper Gerald Ellis,” stated Acting Director Brendan Kelly. “Trooper Ellis laid down his life while protecting the citizens of this state. We are asking the public to respectfully give consideration to the family of Trooper Ellis and the ISP while we continue to process and work through this tragedy.”