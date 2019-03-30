



Itching to find out about the freshest new spots in Chicago? From a sushi spot to a fried chicken joint, read on for a list of the newest destinations to arrive recently.

Mako

A newcomer to West Town, Mako is a sushi bar and Japanese spot that’s located at 731 W. Lake St. This spot specializes in omakase and includes menu options such as Madai Kimo with red snapper liver, chive and osetra caviar; the Chawanmushi with egg custard and shiitake mushroom broth; and the Japanese Sweet Potato with whiskey, creme diplomate and genmai. Thirsty? Cocktails, wine and sake are all on offer. Check out the business’ website here for reservations and more information.

Velox Coffee

Photo: dylan m./Yelp

Now open at 6206 N. Broadway in Edgewater is Velox Coffee, a coffee roastery. This spot offers hot and cold caffeinated beverages, light snacks such as muffins and pie, as well as bags of beans to roast at home.

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken

Photo: steve a./Yelp

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is a chicken shop, that’s made its debut at 401 N. State St. in the Near North. The national chain has locations in a handful of states across the United States and offers individual chicken pieces, combination platters and a variety of sides such as baked beans, potato salad, mac and cheese and fried okra. (Check out the menu here.)

Big Boss Spicy Fried Chicken

Photo: shao s./Yelp

Big Boss Spicy Fried Chicken is a chicken shop, offering sandwiches, chicken wings and more, that recently opened its doors at 2520 S. Halsted St. in Bridgeport. This fried chicken joint has meals for individuals, as well as meal boxes that are served with salad, rice and vegetables. Pick up half a chicken served with bread and pickles and choose your spice level. Or opt for the Big Boss Sanwich with boneless chicken, coleslaw and jalapenos on a buttered bun. (Check out the full menu here.)

