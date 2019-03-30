



Thomas Kokoraleis went to prison for the 1982 murder of a woman who lived in Elmhurst. Now he’s a free man , despite efforts to keep him locked up.

For Lorry Ann Borowski’s mom and brother it’s a day they dreaded.

“Lorry Ann was my big sister,” Mark Borowski said. “I’m shaking at the thought that this murderer is walking free among us.”

Mark’s older sister was only 21 years old when she was abducted, tortured, raped and murdered by members of the so-called Ripper Crew. Among them was Kokoraleis, who was later charged and convicted of Borowski’s murder.

“I never, never let a day go by where I don’t think of Lorry and what she went through,” Lorry Ann’s mother, Lorraine Borowski, said.

Kokoraleis was sentenced to 70 years in prison and served 35 after receiving credit for good behavior under now-defunct sentencing guidelines.

“It’s awful because you don’t know what’s he’s going to do,” Lorraine said. “You don’t know where he’s at.”

Lorraine Borowski’s terror now likely resembles the terror felt by many back in 1982 when the four men raped, murdered and mutilated as many as 18 Cook County and DuPage County women. All four were convicted and sent to prison, including Kokoraleis’s brother Andrew, who was executed in 1999.

Thomas Kokoraleis pleaded guilty to Borowski’s murder. Part of that deal included dropping charges against him for another woman’s death.

“Her murderer did not receive the justice that he deserved,” Lorraine said.

Because Borowski’s murder was sexually motivated, he must register as a sex offender within 72 hours of his release.

One of his brothers, who lives in this northwest suburban apartment complex told CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov he doesn’t know where Thomas will go, adding he hasn’t spoken or communicated with him in years.

Another brother could not be reached for comment.

“It makes me feel sick to my stomach,” Mark said.

There were reports that Kokoraleis was going to move to a western suburb, but the deputy chief of the police department in that suburb said he’s had no indication that Kokoraleis plans to move to that municipality.

Until he registers his address will remain unknown.