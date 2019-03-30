MARCH MADNESSVisit Our NCAA Tournament Hub Page
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:00 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:00 AMLeverage
    02:00 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    03:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:basketball, March Madness, NCAA Tournament, Purdue Boilermakers, Virginia Cavaliers

(AP) — Virginia is heading to the Final Four for the first time since 1984.

Kyle Guy had 25 points and 10 rebounds as the top-seeded Cavaliers withstood a brilliant performance from Purdue’s Carsen Edwards and beat the third-seeded Boilermakers 80-75 in overtime.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MARCH 30: Mamadi Diakite #25 of the Virginia Cavaliers celebrates with teammates after making a game-tying shot over Matt Haarms #32 of the Purdue Boilermakers to extend the game to overtime as time expires in the second half of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament South Regional at KFC YUM! Center on March 30, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Virginia forced the overtime on a buzzer beater from Mamadi Diakite.

With Purdue trailing by 1 in overtime, Edwards missed a 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining and Virginia got the rebound. Virginia’s Kyle Guy made two free throws with 5 seconds remaining to put the Cavaliers up by three. The Boilermakers turned the ball over when they tried to bring the ball upcourt, and the Cavaliers made two more free throws to advance.

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MARCH 30: Kihei Clark #0 of the Virginia Cavaliers battles for the ball with Carsen Edwards #3 of the Purdue Boilermakers during the second half of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament South Regional at KFC YUM! Center on March 30, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Virginia (33-3) will play the winner of Sunday’s Kentucky-Auburn game in the Final Four on Saturday in Minneapolis.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.