(AP) — Virginia is heading to the Final Four for the first time since 1984.

Kyle Guy had 25 points and 10 rebounds as the top-seeded Cavaliers withstood a brilliant performance from Purdue’s Carsen Edwards and beat the third-seeded Boilermakers 80-75 in overtime.

Virginia forced the overtime on a buzzer beater from Mamadi Diakite.

With Purdue trailing by 1 in overtime, Edwards missed a 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining and Virginia got the rebound. Virginia’s Kyle Guy made two free throws with 5 seconds remaining to put the Cavaliers up by three. The Boilermakers turned the ball over when they tried to bring the ball upcourt, and the Cavaliers made two more free throws to advance.

Virginia (33-3) will play the winner of Sunday’s Kentucky-Auburn game in the Final Four on Saturday in Minneapolis.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.