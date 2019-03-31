



Chicago police are warning residents of Jefferson Park and Forest Glen about a series of at least nine catalytic converter thefts that happened over one night last week.

The thefts took place between the evening of March 24 and the morning of March 25 while the vehicles were parked on the street overnight.

The locations of the thefts are as follows:

5200 block of West Winnemac Avenue

5400 block of North Long Avenue

5300 block of North Ludlam Avenue

5400 block of North Ludlam Avenue

5300 block of North Lotus Avenue

4800 block of West Berwyn Avenue

5300 block of North Lockwood Avenue

5200 block of North Lind Avenue

5300 block of North Linder Avenue

Chicago police say the offenders may have been driving a dark-colored car.

At least nine other catalytic converter thefts were reported in several North Side neighborhoods in February and March.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Detectives at 312-744-8263.