CHICAGO (CBS)– Author and Environmental Expert Ashlee Piper joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot to share her tips needed to help the environment and make sustainable lifestyle shifts.

Week 1: Go Meatless

One of the most potent ways to help the planet, according to Piper, is to reduce meat consumption. Piper recommends Lyfe kitchen for vegan and vegetarian meals.

Week 2: BYO Everything

Eliminate trash by “bringing your own” water bottles or silverware. Piper says “Swell” water bottles keep drinks hot or cold.

Week 3: Revamp Your Regimen

Piper said personal care products use a lot of plastic and can be tested on animals. “Seed Phytonutrients hair care. Vegan, cruelty-free, and natural luxury products that perform beautifully and can be found at Sephora and Whole Foods,” Piper stated.

Week 4: No New Things

Shop second hand and reuse items in order to eliminate new items. Piper said the benefit is also the lower costs of buying used items.

Piper said April is Earth Month, which is a great time to try out these new tips.