CHICAGO (CBS)– The Posen Fire Department took to social media to warn drivers after Posen fire engine 2805 was struck by a vehicle on I-57 Saturday night.

“This is the 2nd Fire Engine struck on I-57 in the past 2 weeks in addition to the 2 fatalities involving State Troopers on Chicago Area Expressways,” officials stated in a Facebook post.

Fire officials said the firefighter in the vehicle was not injured, but the offender was transported to the hospital.