Chicago (CBS) — While some publicly criticize Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and her handling of the Jussie Smollett case, Rev. Jesse Jackson is set to rally in support.

On Monday, Jackson and other clergy, including Father Michael Pfleger, will host a news conference and rally at Chicago Temple.

In a post on the Rainbow PUSH Coalition’s Facebook page, Jackson said, “silence is betrayal. It is surrender. We the people must not be silent. We must speak up and speak out. We stand with Kim Foxx.”

The reverend says the criticism of Foxx is “unreasonable, unjustified and politically motivated”.

The Fraternal Order of Police in Chicago plans a protest outside Foxx’s office Monday over the dismissal of the Smollett charges.