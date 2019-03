CHICAGO (CBS)– Mamie Sims, 67, has been reported missing from Douglas Park area, according to police.

Police said Sims is missing from the 1500 block of S. Albany Avenue and was last seen wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 185 pounds.

Sims is known to frequent the area of California Avenue and Augusta Boulevard.

Police said Sims may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.