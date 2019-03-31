Chicago (CBS) — Navigating the city with a child who has special needs can be daunting. That’s where a special resource fair in Chicago hopes to help.

The 8th annual event at DePaul College Prep Sunday featured more than 70 exhibitors.

Each offered information or services to help with a range of developmental differences, including autism, ADHD, Down Syndrome, language issues and physical disabilities.

“Chicago is a city that has a ton of resources, so parents are really lucky to have that,” said Liz Knutson of the Neighborhood Parents Network. “But it can be really overwhelming to navigate.”

This year’s fair also focused on parents self care — something experts say parents often neglect when caring for a child with special needs.